Luke Combs' family are quickly outgrowing their two-bedroom house!

The country singer and his wife Nicole announced on Tuesday (Sept. 23) that they are expecting baby No. 3.

The shared the news on social media, saying their new bundle of joy will arrive in the winter.

"Third time's a charm!" the caption reads. "Baby #3 coming this winter."

The video they shared features the entire family sitting on the grass. The pair face their two sons, Tex and Beau, who have their backs to the camera.

It appears that they are delivering the news to their boys, although there's no audio from the video.

Their sons raise their hands in excitement as their mama reveals the sonogram photos from behind her back. The next scene shows the photos draped over a stool, with the family of four holding hands in the background.

Who Are Luke Combs' Children?

The "Back in the Saddle" singer and his wife Nicole tied the knot on Aug. 1, 2020.

Since then, they have welcomed two children, both sons. Tex Lawrence was born on June 19, 2022, while Beau Lee arrived on Aug. 15, 2023.

Will Luke Combs Move Into a Bigger House?

Not one to splurge on fancy things, Combs and his family still live in the two-bedroom house that he and Nicole lived in as newlyweds. The small living quarters are what keeps the family close in more ways than one.

"We live in a 2,000 square foot house, man. It's two bedrooms," he shared in April of 2025. "Me and my wife have a room, and the boys share a room. We're always close together."

The couple are working on a bigger space, however, especially with a new baby on the way. In a Q&A on social media in 2024, Nicole revealed they were "building," but stopped short as to whether or not the build was an add-on or a new house.