Luke Combs and His Wife Nicole Are Finally Building a Bigger House

Luke Combs and his wife Nicole still live in their two-bedroom home — but probably not for very much longer.

In a recent round of social media Q&A, the singer's wife shared an update on their home expansion plans.

Last May, Nicole revealed that the couple still live in a smaller home, joking to her followers that she and her country superstar husband are "basic AF." Fans were a little bit shocked to hear that their home is so modest — not only is Combs one of country music's biggest stars today, but he and Nicole are also parents to two young children, meaning that their two-bedroom house is increasingly close quarters.

For her part, Nicole seems to get a kick out of her followers' surprise over their living situation. As part of her Q&A, she shared a screenshot of two questions she received.

"No hate by why do you guys live in such a small home still?!" one query reads.

"Why are people so weird about you guys living in a small house lol they r so used to abundance," opines another.

"Cracking up that these two [questions] are next to each other," Nicole commented, before explaining, simply, "We're building."

Eventually moving to a bigger home was always in the cards for the Combs family. Even last spring, when she first shared that they live in a small house, Nicole said that they would eventually be moving to a bigger home, and that her two sons would share a bedroom at least until the move.

Even in a two-bedroom home, though, keeping up with the mess of toddlers and babies is still no small task. In another slide, Nicole admitted that she struggles to keep up with the housework.

"I swear all I do is clean & the house is still a mess," she writes. "About to hire someone to deep clean once a month. We live in a pretty small house right now so it should be manageable but NOPE."

Combs and his wife welcomed their youngest son, Beau, in August 2023. At the time, the singer was overseas fulfilling some Australian dates on his World Tour. He then took a month off the tour in September to spend time with his growing family before resuming the international leg of the tour to close out the year.