Where in the World Is Lainey Wilson’s CMA EOY Trophy?

It's been almost six months since Lainey Wilson's groundbreaking 2023 CMA Entertainer of the Year win.

Where in the World is Lainey Wilson's CMA Entertainer of the Year Trophy?

I interviewed the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year, and I asked her where she is keeping the prestigious trophy that she worked so hard to attain.

The "Wildflowers and Wild Horses" singer replied, "So, I don't have my trophy just yet. Supposedly, it comes in the mail like eight months after you win, so I'm waiting for my trophy."

Wilson for sure seemed uneasy about the notion that it was going to arrive at some point. She wasn't certain it was coming in the next two months, or where it would even be shipped, for that matter.

I asked Wilson where she will be placing her Entertainer of the Year trophy once it does finally arrive.

"I did buy this like old, vintage, gold-and-glass-looking shelf, I think comes from like the '70s," she shared. "I got a place upstairs, I'm gonna put it on the shelf, right next to the other ones, and ya know, make sure I look at it every now and then."

When asked who sent the most memorable message to her to congratulate her on her CMA EOY win, Wilson lit up.

"The one text message that I got that really touched my heart was Luke Combs. When I tell you he sent me a novel, I feel like I had to pull out my scroll to read this text he sent me."

What did Combs say to Wilson?

"He was just thinking life over me and telling me how proud he is of me, and tried to remind me that I was that girl living in that camper trailer in 2013. He just reassured me that, you know, that I did deserve it, and welcome to the club."

Both Wilson and Combs are currently on the road on their separate world tours, which span the remainder of 2024.

