Lainey Wilson's career is taking off, but that doesn't mean she's got room for freeloaders in her life. Boyfriend Devlin "Duck" Hodges has a honey-do list the size of a CVS receipt most days.

"I put him to work," Wilson tells Taste of Country ahead of the 2023 CMA Awards. "Girl, look, he's got a long list of things. I'm like, 'Take the trash out, mow the yard, do something with the flower beds, feed the dogs.'"

Wilson introduced Hodges as her boyfriend ahead of the 2023 ACM Awards in May.

She recently bought some land and a new house and has indicated that they live together.

The "Watermelon Moonshine" singer leads all artists with nine CMA Awards nominations, including her first in the Entertainer of the Year category.

It sounds like Hodges is just as committed to keeping up with household chores as she is, however.

"He's pretty good at everything," she says. But ...

"Every now and then — he's a boy, you know what I'm saying. He'll track mud all over the floor. But hey, I love it. He's a keeper."

Look for the couple to walk the CMA Awards red carpet together ahead of Wednesday night's (Nov. 8) show on ABC. They will coordinate a little bit, but that's not what the singer wanted to talk about.

"I'm excited about my carpet outfit," she shares, "because when I keep my legs together like this, it looks like a dress, but then I do this (stands with legs spread shoulder width), it's like bam! You ain't gonna see me in a dress."

Wilson spoke with Taste of Country's Adison Haager during CMA Radio Row leading up to the awards. On Wednesday morning, it was revealed that she has already won Music Video of the Year and Musical Event of the Year for "Wait In the Truck," her duet with Hardy.