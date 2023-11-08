Hardy + Lainey Wilson Sweep Musical Event, Music Video of the Year Ahead of 2023 CMA Awards

Hardy + Lainey Wilson Sweep Musical Event, Music Video of the Year Ahead of 2023 CMA Awards

Terry Wyatt, Getty Images

Hardy and Lainey Wilson have posted two early wins in the 2023 CMA Awards. The Country Music Association has announced that the pair's collaboration on "Wait in the Truck" has won CMA Awards for both Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year.

The CMA revealed the wins on Good Morning America and in posts to social media on Wednesday morning (Nov. 8) in advance of the televised portion of the awards show, which is slated to air live from Nashville on Wednesday night.

The wins mark Hardy's first and second career CMA Awards.

Wilson leads the 2023 CMA Awards nominees going into the live broadcast with a whopping nine nominations. She's also nominated for the night's biggest honor, Entertainer of the Year. Hardy is tied with Luke Combs with four nominations.

Hardy wrote "Wait in the Truck" with Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt and Renee Blair, and released the song as the lead single from his the Mockingbird & the Crow album in August of 2022. The song depicts a man who takes justice into his own hands after coming across a woman who is fleeing from an abusive lover, and the dramatic video for the song does not shrink from those themes.

