Lainey Wilson Responds To Jelly Roll’s Post-CMAs Comments

It's hard to believe that the 2023 CMA Awards were about five months ago, but time flies when you're having fun. In a new interview, Lainey Wilson has finally gotten around to commenting on what Jelly Roll said about her after her CMA Entertainer of the Year win.

Lainey Wilson responds to Jelly Roll's post-CMA comments.

On a past episode of Taste of Country Nights On Demand, Jelly roll gushed about his label-mate, Lainey Wilson.

Jelly said, "When I seen her, I could tell she was a little frazzled. I said, 'You okay?'" he remembers. "She'd just pulled up, she was running late. She was like, 'Man, I had to wake up at 5 o'clock this morning to catch a flight, and had a layover at such and such for five hours. I leave here and I got a 4AM flight tomorrow to do a corporate show at three in the afternoon, then I gotta fly to another city to do Luke Combs.'"

"These were commercial flights," Jelly Roll adds. "This girl was running on fumes. Her work ethic is next level."

Taste of Country Nights had the chance to sit down with Wilson recently, and played her what Jelly said about her work ethic.

Wilson took a deep breath, and smiled after hearing what Jelly said about her. The 2023 CMA Entertainer of the Year then replied.

She said, "I'll take it. But I will say, you know, if Jelly Roll don't beat me with the whole work ethic thing, I think he comes in a close second. Cause, he's always somewhere. I'm like, 'Man, I thought I was the only one running around,' and he's like, 'I been running around, too.'"

The "Wildflowers and Wild Horses" singer continued. "But it's fun, this is what we asked for, and I feel so blessed and lucky to be a part of what's happening right now."

We then asked Wilson who she would say is a big brother to her in country music. Who looks out for her — other than Luke Combs and Jelly Roll, who have been supporting her since she came to Nashville.

Wilson said, "Hardy, I mean Hardy is more like my twin brother, ya know? I have so many friends in the industry and a lot of them treat me like I'm their little sister. Even Cole Swindell, they all kind of treat me that way. Which I love because they fight for me, and I fight for them."

Wilson is currently playing a round of shows overseas, before she returns to the states to headline all across America.

