The category for Entertainer of the Year at the 2024 ACM Awards is stacked! With seven nominations, it's clear that even the Academy of Country Music had a hard time narrowing down the competition.

The 2024 ACM Awards Entertainer of the Year Nominations

Every name in this year's list of nominations is a titan of country music in their own right. Each is selling out venues across the country and racking up No. 1 hits on the charts.

This year's nominees are Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll, Kane Brown, Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen. How can anyone choose just one name from that list? It's impossible.

So, Taste of Country let the artists choose.

While backstage before the ACM Awards, we visited with dozens of singer-songwriters, chatting about music, life and the next dream they're chasing. We saved the biggest question for last: "Who should win Entertainer of the Year?"

The vote was anonymous as we gave each artist a chance to ponder their decision and cast their vote in secret.

Country Artists Voted Morgan Wallen for Entertainer of the Year

With nearly 23 percent of the vote, Wallen was chosen by his peers as the artist who should win Entertainer of the Year. It's not surprising, as the "Cowgirls" singer had one of the most in-demand shows last year. He was also the top country touring act in 2023.

With 20 percent of the vote, Jelly Roll was a close second, followed by Lainey Wilson with nearly 18 percent. Artists (and fans) will have to wait until Thursday night to learn who this year's winner is.

The ACM Awards — hosted by Reba McEntire — will be held at The Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. The show will stream for free on Amazon Prime Video beginning at 8PM ET.