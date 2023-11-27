The Top 5 Country Tours of 2023 Revealed

It's no big surprise which artists were country music's top five touring acts in 2023, but what might be surprising is just how big of a margin fell between No. 1 and No. 2.

When it comes to country music's mainstream touring prevalence, it's often a toss-up between Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs. But according to year-end data from Billboard Boxscore, the final numbers weren't even all that close.

Wallen comes out on top as the No. 1 touring artist from the country genre, grossing almost twice as much revenue from tour as Combs did as the No. 2 act!

Wallen closes out the year with a whopping $260,355,870 in touring revenue, the bulk of which comes from his massive 2023 One Night at a Time Tour. Meanwhile, Combs comes in second with $133,512,495, following his highly-coveted 2023 World Tour. That means that Wallen earned just over twice as much as Combs did on the road this year, despite the fact that he only played two more dates in total (44 to Combs' 42).

Elsewhere in the list, George Strait comes in at No. 3, but he's undeniably the king when it comes to revenue per show: He only played 11 dates in 2023, but raked in $107,521,44 in gross earnings. That's nearly $10 million per show!

Shania Twain is the only woman on the list of 2023's top country tours, making a major impression with her fan-favorite Queen of Me Tour, Eric Church closes out the top five.

Scroll through the gallery below to see how much each country act earned on the road in 2023.

Get our free mobile app