The 2024 ACM Awards are only one day away, and anticipation is building for who will win the night's biggest award, Entertainer of the Year. Which country star has your vote this year?

Who's Nominated for Entertainer of the Year at the 2024 ACMs?

There's a long list of nominees for ACM Entertainer of the Year in 2024.

Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson are all nominated, and it would be hard to argue against any of them based on hit singles, sold-out concerts and other metrics.

How Do I Watch the 2024 ACM Awards?

Only one of them can take home the most prestigious ACM Award, though, and we'll find out who it is on Thursday night (May 16), when the ACM Awards air live from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The ceremony will stream live on Prime Video beginning at 8PM ET/7PM CT/5PM PT.

Reba McEntire returns to host the ACMs for a record 17th time in 2024.

Who would you like to see win ACM Entertainer of the Year in 2024? Rank each nominee below, and check back on Thursday before the show to see which artist Taste of Country readers chose.