Luke Combs and Lainey Wilson are both up for the prestigious Entertainer of the Year award at this year's 2024 ACM Awards.

We sat down with ACM Entertainer of the Year nominee for a one-on-one about his brand-new song, "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma," which comes out Thursday (May 16). It's a featured song on the soundtrack for the upcoming movie, Twisters.

Within that, we asked him his thoughts on Wilson, as they both came up in the same circle of writers in Nashville.

What Does Luke Combs Think About Lainey Wilson?

The "Hurricane" singer said, "She was just always a hustler, man. She's always been so respected, in my opinion. We have a lot of the same mutual friends, we kind of came up in the same writing circles and hung out at the same places."

Combs continued gushing about his friend, Wilson.

"She's always just been a writer's writer, an artist's artist. She's someone that is impossible to not root for. She's such a great person, and she's always been that. "

Combs kept the compliment train rolling.

"She's everything she claims to be, which I think there are so many people that aren't that. She's an elite songwriter. That's the thing that I think people may not know, is that she's just an all-around insane talent, and definitely deserves everything that's come her way."

Who will win the 2024 ACM Entertainer of the Year award? We will all find out together on Thursday when the ACM Awards stream live on Amazon Prime Video beginning at 8PM ET/7 PM CT/5 PM PT.

