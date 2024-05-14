The 2024 ACM Awards are just days away, and the top artists in country music will face off to see who claims the top awards of the evening. Taste of Country is giving our readers the chance to weigh in on who should win Album of the Year at the 2024 ACMs.

Who's Nominated for 2024 ACM Awards Album of the Year?

Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson, Morgan Wallen and Kelsea Ballerini are all nominated for Album of the Year in the 2024 ACM Awards. Which one is your favorite?

Combs leads the 2024 ACM Awards nominations with eight, and Wallen has six. Johnson has five nods in 2024, as does Stapleton. Ballerini earned three ACM Awards nominations in 2024.

How Can I Watch the 2024 ACM Awards?

The 2024 ACM Awards are set for Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. They will stream live on Prime Video on Thursday, May 16, at 8PM ET/ 7PM CT/ 5PM PT. Reba McEntire is set to return as host in 2024.

For more information, visit the ACM's website.

Who's got your vote for Album of the Year? Rate each nominated album below, and check back on May 16 to see which one your fellow Taste of Country readers chose.