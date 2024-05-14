The 2024 ACM Awards are only two days from now, and the top singers in country music are set to compete for the biggest trophies of the night. Male Artist of the Year is a tough category in 2024. Which male artist is your personal favorite?

Who's Nominated for Male Artist of the Year at the 2024 ACMs?

Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton and Morgan Wallen are all nominated for Male Artist of the Year at the 2024 ACM Awards, and fans could — and do — make the argument for any of them as the winner.

However, only one of them can take home the trophy at the 2024 ACMs.

All of the Male Artist contenders are multiple nominees in 2024. Combs leads all of the 2024 ACM Awards nominees with eight, while Wallen scored six nods in 2024.

Johnson and Stapleton both have five nods, while Jelly Roll has four ACM nominations this year. Which one has your vote?

How Do I Watch the 2024 ACM Awards?

The 2024 ACM Awards will take place at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The event will stream live on Prime Video on Thursday, May 16, starting at 8PM ET/7PM CT/5PM PT. Reba McEntire is confirmed to return as the host for the 2024 ceremony.

For more information, visit the ACM's website.

Who's got your vote for Male Artist of the Year in the 2024 ACM Awards? Rate each nominated artist below, and check back on May 16 to see which one Taste of Country readers picked.