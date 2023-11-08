2023 CMA Awards Winners — See the Full List
The winners in the 2023 CMA Awards have been announced, and Lainey Wilson dominated the night with wins in several of the most important categories.
Wilson went into the 2023 CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 8) leading all of the nominees with a whopping nine nods, and she brought home wins for Album of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year and the night's most important category, Entertainer of the Year.
Wilson also shared wins for Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year with Hardy for their collaboration on "Wait in the Truck." Luke Combs and Jelly Roll were among the other artists who won major categories during Wednesday night's awards show.
See a complete listing of the winners in the 2023 CMA Awards below.
The 2023 CMA Awards aired live from Nashville on Wednesday night on ABC. Luke Bryan and NFL quarterback Peyton Manning returned as hosts of the 2023 CMA Awards.
2023 CMA Awards Winners:
Entertainer of the Year
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
Lainey Wilson — THE WINNER!
Female Vocalist of the Year
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Lainey Wilson — THE WINNER!
Male Vocalist of the Year
Luke Combs
Jelly Roll
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton — THE WINNER!
Morgan Wallen
Vocal Group of the Year
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion — THE WINNER!
Zac Brown Band
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne — THE WINNER!
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War and Treaty
New Artist of the Year
Zach Bryan
Jelly Roll — THE WINNER!
Parker McCollum
Megan Moroney
Hailey Whitters
Album of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) and Producer(s))
Ashley McBryde, Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville (Producers: John Osborne, John Peets; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)
Lainey Wilson, Bell Bottom Country (Producer: Jay Joyce) — THE WINNER!
Luke Combs, Gettin' Old (Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; Mix Engineers: Michael H. Brauer, Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews)
Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time (Producers: Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi, Cameron Montgomery; Mix Engineers: Josh Ditty, Joey Moi, Eivind Nordland
Kelsea Ballerini, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym; Mix Engineers: Dan Grech-Marguerat, Alysa Vanderheym
Song of the Year (Awarded to Songwriters)
Luke Combs, "Fast Car" (Songwriter: Tracy Chapman) — THE WINNER!
Lainey Wilson, "Heart Like a Truck (Songwriters: Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson)
Jordan Davis, "Next Thing You Know" (Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osbourne)
Megan Moroney, "Tennessee Orange" (Songwriters: David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams)
Hardy (feat. Lainey Wilson), "Wait in the Truck" (Songwriters: Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt)
Single of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s))
Luke Combs, "Fast Car" (Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews) — THE WINNER!
Lainey Wilson, "Heart Like a Truck" (Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)
Jelly Roll, "Need a Favor" (Producer: Austin Nivarel)
Jordan Davis, "Next Thing You Know" (Producer: Paul Giovanni; Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley)
Hardy (feat. Lainey Wilson), "Wait in the Truck" (Producers: Hardy, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Walls; Mix Engineer: Joey Moi)
Musical Event of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) and Producers(s)
Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson), "Save Me" (Producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens)
Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina, "She Had Me at Heads Carolina (Remix)" (Producer: Zach Crowell)
Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown), "Thank God" (Producer: Dann Huff)
Hardy (feat. Lainey Wilson), "Wait in the Truck" (Producers: Hardy, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Walls) — THE WINNER!
Carly Pearce (feat. Chris Stapleton), "We Don't Fight Anymore" (Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osbourne, Carly Pearce)
Music Video of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) and Director(s))
Ashley McBryde, "Light on in the Kitchen" (Director: Reid Long)
Old Dominion, "Memory Lane" (Directors: Mason Allen, Nicki Fletcher)
Jelly Roll, "Need a Favor" (Director: Patrick Tohill)
Jordan Davis, "Next Thing You Know" (Director: Running Bear)
Hardy (feat. Lainey Wilson), "Wait in the Truck" (Director: Justin Clough) — THE WINNER!
Musician of the Year
Jenee Fleenor — THE WINNER!
Paul Franklin
Rob McNelley
Derek Walls
Charlie Worsham
