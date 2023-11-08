The winners in the 2023 CMA Awards have been announced, and Lainey Wilson dominated the night with wins in several of the most important categories.

Wilson went into the 2023 CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 8) leading all of the nominees with a whopping nine nods, and she brought home wins for Album of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year and the night's most important category, Entertainer of the Year.

Wilson also shared wins for Musical Event of the Year and Music Video of the Year with Hardy for their collaboration on "Wait in the Truck." Luke Combs and Jelly Roll were among the other artists who won major categories during Wednesday night's awards show.

See a complete listing of the winners in the 2023 CMA Awards below.

The 2023 CMA Awards aired live from Nashville on Wednesday night on ABC. Luke Bryan and NFL quarterback Peyton Manning returned as hosts of the 2023 CMA Awards.

2023 CMA Awards Winners:

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson — THE WINNER!

Female Vocalist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Lainey Wilson — THE WINNER!

Male Vocalist of the Year

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton — THE WINNER!

Morgan Wallen

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion — THE WINNER!

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne — THE WINNER!

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty

New Artist of the Year

Zach Bryan

Jelly Roll — THE WINNER!

Parker McCollum

Megan Moroney

Hailey Whitters

Album of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) and Producer(s))

Ashley McBryde, Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville (Producers: John Osborne, John Peets; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)

Lainey Wilson, Bell Bottom Country (Producer: Jay Joyce) — THE WINNER!

Luke Combs, Gettin' Old (Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; Mix Engineers: Michael H. Brauer, Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews)

Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time (Producers: Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi, Cameron Montgomery; Mix Engineers: Josh Ditty, Joey Moi, Eivind Nordland

Kelsea Ballerini, Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym; Mix Engineers: Dan Grech-Marguerat, Alysa Vanderheym

Song of the Year (Awarded to Songwriters)

Luke Combs, "Fast Car" (Songwriter: Tracy Chapman) — THE WINNER!

Lainey Wilson, "Heart Like a Truck (Songwriters: Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Lainey Wilson)

Jordan Davis, "Next Thing You Know" (Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Greylan James, Chase McGill, Josh Osbourne)

Megan Moroney, "Tennessee Orange" (Songwriters: David Fanning, Paul Jenkins, Megan Moroney, Ben Williams)

Hardy (feat. Lainey Wilson), "Wait in the Truck" (Songwriters: Renee Blair, Michael Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt)

Single of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s))

Luke Combs, "Fast Car" (Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews) — THE WINNER!

Lainey Wilson, "Heart Like a Truck" (Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)

Jelly Roll, "Need a Favor" (Producer: Austin Nivarel)

Jordan Davis, "Next Thing You Know" (Producer: Paul Giovanni; Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley)

Hardy (feat. Lainey Wilson), "Wait in the Truck" (Producers: Hardy, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Walls; Mix Engineer: Joey Moi)

Musical Event of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) and Producers(s)

Jelly Roll (with Lainey Wilson), "Save Me" (Producers: Zach Crowell, David Ray Stevens)

Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina, "She Had Me at Heads Carolina (Remix)" (Producer: Zach Crowell)

Kane Brown (with Katelyn Brown), "Thank God" (Producer: Dann Huff)

Hardy (feat. Lainey Wilson), "Wait in the Truck" (Producers: Hardy, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt, Derek Walls) — THE WINNER!

Carly Pearce (feat. Chris Stapleton), "We Don't Fight Anymore" (Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osbourne, Carly Pearce)

Music Video of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) and Director(s))

Ashley McBryde, "Light on in the Kitchen" (Director: Reid Long)

Old Dominion, "Memory Lane" (Directors: Mason Allen, Nicki Fletcher)

Jelly Roll, "Need a Favor" (Director: Patrick Tohill)

Jordan Davis, "Next Thing You Know" (Director: Running Bear)

Hardy (feat. Lainey Wilson), "Wait in the Truck" (Director: Justin Clough) — THE WINNER!

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor — THE WINNER!

Paul Franklin

Rob McNelley

Derek Walls

Charlie Worsham

