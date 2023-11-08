Lainey Wilson took home the award for Female Vocalist of the Year during Wednesday night's CMA Awards (Nov. 8).

"It's a good night, it's a real good night — we gonna party tonight!" she proclaimed, holding her trophy. "This one right here, y'all — this one is for all of the hard working ladies that I know, that I don't know, I see ya."

Wilson paused for a second before sharing something personal.

"And also, I just wanna share something with y'all," she began. "For all you little girls watching, and for the ones that are here tonight, too. It's something that I'm doing: I'm getting up every single day, and I'm looking at myself in the mirror and saying, 'I am beautiful, I am smart, I am talented, I'm godly, I'm fearless.' If somebody tells me I can't do it, hold my beer — watch this."

"Us girls, y'all. We've been having to blaze trails from the very, very beginning. And I just want to say thank you so much for letting me be a part of that. And here's to all the ladies who blaze trails every single dang day of their life," she added triumphantly.

This category was a tough-but-friendly competition this year, as the five nominated artists are the top of their game musically and have supported each other, toured together or shown their love for one another in the past. Wilson edged out Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce to claim the trophy.

She had country music in the palm of her hand in 2023. Save only perhaps for Jelly Roll, nobody in the genre's had a bigger year. From superstar duets to record-setting hits to a touring work ethic that just doesn't quit, Wilson more than made her case as the CMA Female Vocalist of the Year. She was the most-nominated act going into Wednesday night's show, and she's also the dark horse to win the evening's biggest category, Entertainer of the Year.

With her latest win, Wilson hangs onto her Female Vocalist of the Year trophy from 2022. She's also the reigning ACM Female Artist of the Year.

Get our free mobile app

*Remember: The best way to watch the CMA Awards is on ABC with ToC on your phone.