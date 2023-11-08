Lainey Wilson's Bell Bottom Country album made a clean sweep of country music awards shows. The "Watermelon Moonshine" singer won CMA Album of the Year on Wednesday night (Nov. 8), giving her two trophies for the project.

Bell Bottom Country also took the ACM Award for Album of the Year in May. Wilson — the most nominated artist at the 2023 CMAs — took the win in stride, but showed gratitude for her record label team and more.

"Thank you to Jesus, thank you to my family, thank you to my fans," she said in beginning her acceptance speech. Then, she explained how growing up in the small town of Baskin, La., primed her to be a great storyteller.

"You sit around a kitchen table and you tell the same old stories you've been telling for years," she half-joked, relating how you learn to sharpen those stories until they make you cry, laugh and feel something.

Wilson's name was called over others in the category, like Ashley McBryde, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen and Kelsea Ballerini. Bell Bottom Country — her sophomore album — was released on Oct. 28, 2022 as a celebration for all the things that make Wilson unique. The star has become known for her unique sense of style and — you guessed it — her iconic bell bottoms.

With nine nominations, Wilson was the most nominated artist for the night. She was also up for Entertainer and Female Vocalist of the Year, which she won. Her song "Heart Like a Truck" was listed for Song and Single of the Year, while her work with Hardy on "Wait in the Truck" won two prizes before the show.

Wilson's vocals on Jelly Roll's "Save Me" received a nod for Musical Event of the Year.

This year's CMA Awards were hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning.