Luke Combs’ 2024 Tour Has Already Broken 5 Records
Luke Combs is taking a unique approach to his 2024 Growin' Up and Gettin' Old Tour and it appears to be paying off as he has broken five records already. The country singer is camping out in each city on his tour for two days, which has allowed him to break some attendance records in the process.
It didn't take long for Combs to make a name for himself with this tour. In the opening weekend he spent back-to-back nights in Milwaukee, Wisc. where he set a new standard for both single-night and two-night attendance records at American Family Field. He played in front of a combined 90,828 screaming fans.
Up next, the "Fast Car" singer made a stop in Buffalo, N.Y. His two shows earned him the highest two-night attendance numbers when he sang for a combined 99,671 attendees.
Combs broke two other non-attendance records when he performed at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Penn. The venue is the home of the Penn State Nittany Lions football team. The "Where the Wild Things Are" singer performed in front of 73,339 fans across two nights and also claimed the top spot for highest-selling and highest-grossing concert in the outdoor stadium.
Luke Combs Donates $100,000 to Cancer Research
While the North Carolina native was in Buffalo, he shared the story of a young fan named Jocelyn who had just recently beat cancer. She had flown with her family from San Diego, Calif. to see the show. Combs met her backstage and heard her incredible story.
Since beating cancer, Jocelyn made it her mission to raise money for cancer research and was able to raise $100,000 from a lemonade stand. After telling the audience this, Combs announced to the crowd that he would be matching her efforts and pledged to donate another $100,000 to her cause.
Wanna See Luke Combs on His Record-Breaking Stadium Tour?
