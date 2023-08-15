Luke Combs is already making plans for 2024. The country star has just announced a tour which will visit 13 cities in the new year.

Combs' 2024 Growing Up and Gettin' Old Tour doubles down in the cities it's visiting, with back-to-back shows and a variety of openers.

“We got an opportunity to do two shows in some U.S. markets on the World Tour, but when I found out we were going to be able to do two shows for most all of the cities on the 2024 tour, I decided I wanted each show to have their own unique set up of openers, as well as my own unique setlist," Combs shares in a statement. "I thought this would give people an opportunity to come to both nights if they want, but see two completely different shows."

"With country music being such a wide genre and being a huge fan of it all myself, I wanted to open up my stage to acts that lean into Outlaw, Americana and Red Dirt on Friday nights, as well as having a night with people I have toured with in the past, who are more contemporary country," he adds.

"I’m super excited to have both groups be out on the road with me for the Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour!”

Special guests for Combs' Friday night shows include Cody Jinks, the Avett Brothers, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters and the Wilder Blue.

For Saturday's shows, he's scheduled Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker and Colby Acuff.

The Growing Up and Gettin' Old Tour will launch April 12-13 in Milwaukee, Wisc., at American Family Field. Combs will work his way around the country with several stadium shows, before wrapping things up Aug. 9-10 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Luke Combs' 2024 Growing Up and Gettin' Old Tour Dates:

April 12-13 - Milwaukee, Wisc. @ American Family Field

April 19-20 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Highmark Stadium

April 27 - University Park, Penn. @ Beaver Stadium

May 3-4 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ EverBank Stadium

May 10-11 - San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome

May 17-18 - Santa Clara, Calif. @ Levi’s® Stadium

May 31-June 1 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium

June 7-8 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Rice-Eccles Stadium

June 14-15 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium

July 19-20 - East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

July 26-27 - Landover, Md. @ FedExField

August 2-3 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Paycor Stadium§

August 9-10 - Houston, Texas @ NRG Stadium