Hear Luke Combs’ Sad New Baseball Song, ‘Take Me Out to the Ballgame’

Luke Combs' new baseball song, "Take Me Out to the Ballgame," is perfect for this time of year, especially if you like your heart ripped out on the side of your hot dog.

The song tells the story of a little boy asking his divorced father to take him to the ballpark — and maybe to make up with his mother.

Combs was hanging out at American Family Field, home of the Milwaukee Brewers, and decided to perform the song with the field as the backdrop and share it with fans on social media.

The song is already a hit — fans including Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich chimed in, with the baseball player writing: "Enjoy the Homer Dome."

Combs responded with a friendly, "Will do bud! Thanks for the bat!!!" indicating he walked away with a pretty cool souvenir.

Things are going great for Combs, who was just nominated for 8 ACM Awards this week, leading all nominees. His 2024 American tour is visiting stadiums currently — next up is back-to-back shows at Milwaukee's American Family Field (April 12 and 13), which is another baseball stadium.

In addition to his love of the great American pastime, Combs has been sharing new "dad songs" with fans. The star has two young boys at home.

Despite the gut-wrenching content of this song, he is happily married to wife Nicole.

Luke Combs' "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" Lyrics:

Caught a foul ball up in the bleachers and the shortstop autograph

I keep it on the dresser and every day that passes

I been throwing it to myself, I got pretty good at catching

I just called to say I miss you and making sure you know that

It's my birthday pretty soon

And all I want is for you to

[Chorus]

Take me out to the ballgame

Pick me up at the house

What's this every other weekend thing even all about?

'Cause mama said she loves you, and in some ways always will

I guess maybe things are different now, but daddy can't you still?

Take me out to the ballgame

I'd sure love to go again, seems like it's been so long

If we could get some tickets Friday night, me and you and maybe mom

I feel like it's my fault that you two ain't together

And I'm so sorry I was bad, I promise I'll be better

'Cause I just wanna see

If you'll come back, you don't have to

[Chorus]

Take me out to the ballgame

Pick me up at the house

What's this every other weekend thing even all about?

Mama said she loves you, and in some ways always will

I guess maybe things are different now, but daddy can't you still?

Take me out to the ballgame

Take me out to the ballgame