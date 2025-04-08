Luke Combs’ Family of Four Is Still Living in a Two-Bedroom House

When Luke Combs is off the road, he lives a pretty modest, normal life.

In fact, the house he shares with his wife and kids is smaller than many of his fans' homes!

Combs talked about his quiet home life during a recent appearance on The MeatEater Podcast, where he described how his home is set up and shared some benefits of raising a family in a smaller space.

"We live in a 2,000 square foot house, man. It's two bedrooms," the singer says. "Me and my wife have a room and the boys share a room. We're always close together."

This has been the family's setup for a while. In May 2023, Combs' wife Nicole told fans they live in a two-bedroom home part of a round of social media Q&A with fans.

Why Do Luke Combs + His Family Live in a Smaller Home?

Combs is one of the biggest superstars working in country music today, so he could doubtless afford to purchase a large, lavish home.

When asked by fans why they live in a two-bedroom, Nicole simply said, "we're basic."

The following year, when she got that question by another fan, she answered, "we're building."

Eventually moving into a bigger home has always been in the cards for the Combs family, as they plan to build a new house on their property.

But they're evidently not in a huge hurry, since they've been living in their two-bedroom home for at least a couple of years, before their youngest son Beau was born in August 2023.

What Is Luke Combs' Family Life Like?

During his new podcast appearance, Combs says that living in a smaller space has its advantages: At the end of a busy day of playing, there's only one room to clean up, and the four of them do it together.

"The living room is the play room," he explains.

"... And they play in there, I mean, we let 'em destroy it," Combs goes on to say. "But every night, it's like, we're all cleaning up now."

Obviously, the parents do most of the work, since Combs' sons Tex and Beau are just 2-and-a-half and 1-and-a-half respectively.

"The 1-and-a-half-year-old, he'll get a block and bring it over. He might only pick up two things," the star recounts.

"But my 2-and-a-half-year-old now, he can make a five percent dent in the cleanup. We make it a point, like, 'Hey man, you gotta help us with this stuff. You make a mess, you gotta clean it up.'

"If he spills his milk, we give him a paper towel," he adds. "He can't really do anything, just smears it around, and we go back behind him and actually clean it up. But he dabs the paper towel and it soaks up a little bit of it and he throws it in the garbage."

Elsewhere in The MeatEater Podcast, Combs reflected on how he plans to explain his superstardom to his children, and discusses his love of hunting.