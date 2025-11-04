Luke Combs and his wife Nicole are approaching their third pregnancy differently than their first two.

This time around they will not find out the baby's gender until the day their new bundle of joy arrives.

According to Nicole, it's a move she wishD she would have done with their first two kids, who both happen to be boys. Tex Lawrence was born in 2022, while Beau arrived in 2023.

Is Luke Combs' Third Child a Boy or a Girl?

In an "Ask Me Anything" on social media, the soon to be mother of three said she is thrilled with their decision.

"Are you going to find out the gender this time around?" a fan asks.

"Nope! I'm so excited we did it this was tough, if I could go back and not find out each time, I would!" Nicole types back.

"We don't care what we have, ik a lot of people say that but we truly don't," she adds. "Happy & healthy is always the goal."

Nicole responded over what looks like a board filled with guesses as to what the new addition will be.

Spotted on the board are Combs and Nicole's guesses, which just so happen to be different. Combs thinks they will have a girl, while Nicole is set on the baby being a boy.

Will Luke Combs and His Wife Nicole Have More Children?

Combs and his wife Nicole shared the news they were expecting a third child in September, and while a due date has yet to be revealed, the third Combs baby should arrive in the winter.

"Boy mom of 3! If you end up with another boy will you try again?" a fan asked Nicole in the AMA.

"We are not going to keep going just for a girl," she replies. "I don't understand that logiC. We are happy with any & all lil nuggets!"

While the possibility of a fourth Combs baby remains unclear at this time, Nicole didn't necessarily rule it out completely.

