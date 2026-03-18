Luke Combs wants one of his most personal songs to mean something to parents everywhere.

The country superstar recently reflected on his track “Whoever You Turn Out to Be,” explaining that the message behind it is simple: a parent’s love shouldn’t come with conditions.

In a chat with GQ Hype, Combs opened up about the inspiration behind the song — and why he hopes it resonates with families navigating all kinds of life paths.

A Promise to His Sons

Combs wrote “Whoever You Turn Out to Be” for his children as part of his Fathers & Sons album.

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The song serves as a promise that his love won’t depend on who they become or what direction their lives take.

“Look, I’d love my kids to be super into deer hunting and go with me all the time,” Combs said. “But if my kid wants to live in SoHo and be an abstract painter, then hey, that sounds great too — can’t wait to come up and go to the gallery.”

For Combs, the point is simple: he doesn’t expect his kids to follow in his footsteps.

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“I don’t need my kids to be anything,” he explained. “I’m not trying to fill some hole in myself with them.”

A Song That Hits Close to Home

The emotional weight of the song has even caught Combs off guard during live performances.

During a set at the Newport Folk Festival last summer, the singer became visibly emotional while performing the track.

Fan-shot video shows Combs pausing after singing the lyric, “But you ain’t gotta change the world to make your daddy proud.”

He wiped his face with a towel before finishing the song as the crowd cheered him on. “Sorry,” he told the audience. “That got me a little bit.”

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A moment later, he added with a laugh, “I remember why we don’t play that one very much.”

A Growing Family

The message behind the song carries even more weight these days.

Combs and his wife, Nicole, recently welcomed their third son, Chet Wiley. The couple is also parents to Tex Lawrence and Beau Lee.

For Combs, fatherhood continues to shape both his life and his songwriting.

And with his new album, The Way I Am, arriving Friday (March 20), fans may hear even more of that perspective in the music ahead.

Listen to Luke Combs' "Whoever You Turn Out to Be"