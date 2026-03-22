Luke Combs ripped through a rundown of his biggest hits and debuted some new songs during opening night of his 2026 My Kinda Saturday Night Tour on Saturday (March 21.)

He also set a new attendance record at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium.

Combs drew 70,921 fans to the stands for his performance, according to a social media post from the venue, besting the stadium's previous attendance record by a little less than 500 seats.

Luke Combs Sets New Attendance Record On Night One of His 2026 My Kinda Saturday Night Tour

Per the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Combs' performance — which included opening sets from Dierks Bentley and Thelma & James — torched a previous attendance record set in September 2025.

That record was set when 70,482 fans came out to watch Canelo Álvarez's boxing match against Terence Crawford.

Combs' concert also outsold the 2024 Super Bowl, two nights of WrestleMania in 2025, and all the Las Vegas Raiders home games that have taken place at the stadium. He also drew more fans than many previous concerts put on by top sellers, including Beyoncé, Morgan Wallen, Taylor Swift, Garth Brooks, the Rolling Stones and Ed Sheeran.

Where is Luke Combs Playing Next on His 2026 My Kinda Saturday Night Tour?

Combs' tour is just getting started. His next scheduled stop is on Apr. 4 in Charlottesville, Va., and he'll continue to hit stadiums across the U.S. and internationally over the course of the summer.

Read More: Luke Combs' 2026 My Kinda Saturday Night Tour — Full Dates

Luke Combs 2026 My Kinda Saturday Night Tour: Opening Night Set List

According to Setlist.fm, Combs gave the live debut of three new songs — "Sleepless in a Hotel Room," "Tell 'Em About Tonight" and "Be By You" — during the first night of the tour.

His 28-song set also included some early fan-favorites off of his The Way I Am album, such as "My Kinda Saturday Night," "Back in the Saddle" and "I Ain't No Cowboy."

But Combs also delivered the hits. "Beautiful Crazy," "Lovin' on You," "Hurricane" and many more of his ample roster of chart-toppers appeared during the set list.

Combs concluded the night with a three-song encore of "Fast Car," "Where the Wild Things Are" and "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma."

Read More: Luke Combs' The Way I Am: All the Songs Ranked

Here's the full set list from his Saturday night performance, according to Setlist.fm.

1. "My Kinda Saturday Night"

2. "Lovin' on You"

3. "Hurricane"

4. "She Got the Best of Me"

5. "Tell 'Em About Tonight"

6. "One Number Away"

7. "Going, Going, Gone"

8. "Back in the Saddle"

9. "Must've Never Met You"

10. "The Kind of Love We Make"

11. "Sleepless in a Hotel Room"

12. "Rethink Some Things"

13. "Forever After All"

14. "Better Together"

15. "I Ain't No Cowboy"

16. "Even Though I'm Leaving"

17. "Remember Him That Way"

18. "Be By You"

19. "Beautiful Crazy"

20. "Crazy Train/She Will Be Loved/Billie Jean/I Don't Wanna Miss a Thing/Something Like That" (medley)

21. "Ordinary" (Alex Warren cover)

22. "Cold As You"

23. "When it Rains It Pours"

24. "1, 2 Many"

25. "Beer Never Broke My Heart"

Encore:

26. "Fast Car" (Tracy Chapman cover)

27. "Where the Wild Things Are"

28. "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma"