After a few days of social media teases, Luke Combs made it official on Thursday (Oct. 9): He's going on a big, bad tour in 2026.

Is Luke Combs Touring in 2026?

Combs announced his My Kinda Saturday Night World Tour, a 16-date string of shows that will take across the U.S. and beyond next year. A full half of the dates will take place outside Combs' home country.

It's a stadium tour, meaning Combs will resume performing in massive arenas to potentially record-breaking numbers.

He announced the news first to his Bootleggers fan club, according to Holler. Fan club members will also have access to an exclusive ticket pre-sale.

Who's Opening for Luke Combs on His 2026 Tour?

Thomas Rhett and Dierks Bentley are splitting the direct opening slot on Combs' upcoming tour.

Get our free mobile app

Other support acts include Ty Myers, the Castellows, Thelma & James, Jake Worthington, the Script and the Teskey Brothers.

Why Didn't Luke Combs Tour in 2025?

Combs played some shows in 2025, but he didn't mount a full tour.

In May, he explained to People that he mostly took the year off in order to focus on being a dad to his two young sons.

Read More: Country Music Tours Scheduled for 2025 + 2026

He said that he's been touring "as hard as we can tour" in recent years, and he simply wanted a break so that he could be there for his kids' big moments and milestones.

"I want my kids to know that my job is not more important than they are," Combs explained.

Combs previously opened up about how being on tour once caused him to miss the birth of his younger child Beau, who was born in August 2023.

He arrived two and a half weeks early, and Combs — who was on an international tour at the time — didn't make it home to see the birth.

Read More: Luke Combs + Wife Nicole Announce She's Pregnant With Baby No. 3

Combs and his wife Nicole are currently expecting their third child.

Baby Combs No. 3 is due sometime this winter; it's unclear if that means late 2025 or early 2026.

When Is Luke Combs' Next Album Coming?

Combs has been hard at work in the studio.

As his usual habit, he's been sharing snippets of new material with fans, and using social media to treat listeners to early acoustic performances of the songs.

The singer has pegged early 2026 as the release date for his next album. But while fans wait, he's tiding them over with a three-pack of new songs called The Prequel.

That project dropped Oct. 3, and contains three tracks: "Days Like These," "My Kind of Saturday Night" and "15 Minutes."

Luke Combs 2026 My Kinda Saturday Night Tour Dates:

March 21 -- Las Vegas, Nev. @ Allegiant Stadium

Apr. 4 -- Charlottesville, Va. @ Carl Smith Center

Apr. 11 -- Ames, Iowa @ Jack Trice Stadium

Apr. 18 -- South Bend, Ind. @ Notre Dame Stadium

Apr. 25 -- Columbus, Ohio @ Ohio Stadium

May 2 -- Knoxville, Tenn. @ Neyland Stadium

May 9 -- Norman, Okla. @ Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

May 16 -- Green Bay, Wisc. @ Lambeau Field

May 30 -- Montreal, Quebec, Canada @ Parc-Jean Drapeau

June 6 -- Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Stadium

July 4 -- Gothenburg, Sweden @ Ullevi

July 7 -- Paris, France @ Accor Arena

July 11 -- Amsterdam, The Netherlands @ John Cruyff Arena

July 18 -- County Meath, Ireland @ Slane Castle

July 25 -- Edinburgh, Scotland @ Murrayfield Stadium

Aug. 1 -- London, UK @ Wembley Stadium