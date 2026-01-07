Luke Combs doesn't play coy with the lyrics of his new song, "Sleepless In a Hotel Room." The long-awaited official release of this missing-you ballad formally introduces his next album.

Luke Combs' "Sleepless In a Hotel Room" — Story of the Song

Randy Montana and Jonathon Singleton helped him finish a lyric that he admits to starting over six years ago. Since then, he's teased it several times on social media, including last December.

"Had this idea one night when I was missing Nicole Hocking, like I am right now," he said of the lyrics prior to the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. This was before he and Hocking were married. Sonically and lyrically this demo is largely unchanged as a recorded track.

While written as an expression of love and longing, it's easy to interpret "Sleepless In a Hotel Room" as a breakup song as well. One half could be missing the other after the split. A reference to "our bedroom" still works if considered from the perspective of a guy who hasn't fully given up on the romance.

"The morning light can't come too soon / Lying here not next to you / Wide awake I dream of you / Sleepless in a hotel room," Combs bellows at the chorus.

Luke Combs' New Album, The Way I Am

It's not clear if "Sleepless In a Hotel Room" (lyrics below) is going to be an official single or not. It will be part of his upcoming The Way I Am album, which drops March 20.

Also featured on this 22-track project are previously released songs such as “My Kinda Saturday Night,” “Days Like These,” “15 Minutes,” “Giving Her Away” and “Back In the Saddle,” a No. 1 hit from 2025.

Chip Matthews joins Singleton and Combs to produce an album that’s described as an exploration of his life at home and at work.

Luke Combs, "Sleepless In a Hotel Room" Lyrics

I can hear the lonely howlin' out my window / I can feel the whiskey not do anything / Two in the morning, TV's on / I've never felt so far from home / I can hear the lonely howlin' out my window.

Chorus:

The morning light can't come too soon / Lying here not next to you / Wide awake I dream of you / Sleepless in a hotel room / Whoa-oh-oh / Whoa-oh-oh.

I wonder if you're staring at our bedroom ceiling / Lying right beside a glass of wine / I wonder if you're tossing, turning / Missing you were kissing me / Staring at our bedroom ceiling.

Repeat Chorus

All four walls are painted blue / Sleepless in a hotel room / A thousand miles past missing you.

Repeat Chorus

