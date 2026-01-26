For the past two decades, Dierks Bentley has been a tour headliner, zig-zagging across America and playing shows for his devoted fans.

But in 2026, something will change for the “Drunk On a Plane” singer. Bentley is set to return to an opening role, joining Luke Combs on select dates of the My Kinda Saturday Night Tour.

Bentley told CMT that returning to an opening role has been a refreshing change.

“It’s kind of fun to get a chance to go back and do that again,” he said.

He continued, “Especially for a guy who’s one of — if not the biggest — names in country music, playing football stadiums across the country. I love his music, and it’s exciting for us to get out there and be part of that energy.”

When Does Luke Combs' My Kinda Saturday Night Tour Start?

Luke Combs and Dierks Bentley head out on the road with one another starting in March and running through June.

March 21, 2026 – Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

April 4, 2026 – Scott Stadium (University of Virginia), Charlottesville, Virginia

April 11, 2026 – MidAmerican Energy Field, Ames, Iowa

April 18, 2026 – Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana

April 25, 2026 – Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

May 2, 2026 – Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tennessee

May 9 & 16, 2026 – Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

May 29 & 30, 2026 – Parc Jean‑Drapeau, Montreal, Quebec

June 5 & 6, 2026 – Rogers Stadium, Toronto, Ontario

According to Gigsty, the 50-year-old Bentley has played well over 1,100 shows during his professional career, the majority of them as a headliner. That makes this upcoming run a throwback moment — not just for fans, but for Bentley himself — when he takes the stage on Combs’ tour.

Here are the top 20 Dierks Bentley songs to get you warmed up for the upcoming tour dates.

