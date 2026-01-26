Dierks Bentley is Excited to Take a Step Back + Be Luke Combs’ Opener [WATCH]
For the past two decades, Dierks Bentley has been a tour headliner, zig-zagging across America and playing shows for his devoted fans.
But in 2026, something will change for the “Drunk On a Plane” singer. Bentley is set to return to an opening role, joining Luke Combs on select dates of the My Kinda Saturday Night Tour.
Bentley told CMT that returning to an opening role has been a refreshing change.
“It’s kind of fun to get a chance to go back and do that again,” he said.
He continued, “Especially for a guy who’s one of — if not the biggest — names in country music, playing football stadiums across the country. I love his music, and it’s exciting for us to get out there and be part of that energy.”
When Does Luke Combs' My Kinda Saturday Night Tour Start?
Luke Combs and Dierks Bentley head out on the road with one another starting in March and running through June.
- March 21, 2026 – Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
- April 4, 2026 – Scott Stadium (University of Virginia), Charlottesville, Virginia
- April 11, 2026 – MidAmerican Energy Field, Ames, Iowa
- April 18, 2026 – Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana
- April 25, 2026 – Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
- May 2, 2026 – Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tennessee
- May 9 & 16, 2026 – Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
- May 29 & 30, 2026 – Parc Jean‑Drapeau, Montreal, Quebec
- June 5 & 6, 2026 – Rogers Stadium, Toronto, Ontario
Read More: Country Music Tours Scheduled for 2026: Full List
According to Gigsty, the 50-year-old Bentley has played well over 1,100 shows during his professional career, the majority of them as a headliner. That makes this upcoming run a throwback moment — not just for fans, but for Bentley himself — when he takes the stage on Combs’ tour.
