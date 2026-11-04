Nearly three dozen country music festivals have shared dates and lineups for 2027 and plenty of new headliners have emerged.

Riley Green, Zach Top, Megan Moroney and Florida Georgia Line are the most popular choices for festival stages this year.

This list of country festivals is updated as new festivals or lineups are announced.

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Each festival logo or poster is also a link to that festival's official website.

Beach-lovers and mountain-lovers will find a festival worth their attention on this list. Parties built around beer, wine and BBQ are springing up in dozens of states nationwide, but country stars are also giving more love to Europe and Canada than ever before as well.

Country Music Festivals Scheduled for 2027

Once again, several country music festivals have called it quits (Country Thunder Alberta) while others — like Rock the Country — seem uncertain. It's unlikely you'll need to travel far to see a couple dozen of your favorite artists however. This list goes coast to coast.

Arturo Holmes, Getty Images Arturo Holmes, Getty Images

These parties and more are built around headliners, and that list certainly looks different every year. In 2027, you'll find artists like Bailey Zimmerman, the Red Clay Strays, Jon Pardi and Tucker Wetmore at the top of the bill.

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Fans who like an older brand of country can still get their's in 2027. Brooks & Dunn, Tim McGraw and even George Strait are festival headliners this year.

Keep scrolling to find a full list of festivals, starting in February and running well into October. Click on any of the photos to get official details and ticket information. This list will be updated as new festivals are announced.

In some cases the dates for the 2027 version have been revealed but not the artists. Those entries are marked appropriately.