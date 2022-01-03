This ultimate list of 2023 country music festivals across America includes several iconic fests and and a handful of upstart parties that are changing the game. Which country fest will you be in 2023 and which artists are you looking forward to seeing?

Morgan Wallen is the most popular country festival headliner, but Cody Johnson, Tim McGraw, Kane Brown and Chris Stapleton are leading a number of bills as well. Tickets for a few fests have already sold out, which has to be very good news for artists after finding fans to be a bit tentative last year.

2023 should be different. This robust list of more than three festivals touches Myrtle Beach, western Washington and just about every state in between. Dierks Bentley, Jake Owen and Miranda Lambert are a few more artists who will embrace the heat and the wild nature of country fans in the summer. It's not just a party — in some cases it's a four-day party!

Scroll through to learn all about the country festivals near you, and then click any of the links to stay updated and to get tickets. (This list will be updated as more festivals are announced, and as additional lineups for 2022 and beyond are revealed.)

Do you have a festival you think we need to add? Email the ToC staff at staff@tasteofcountry.com!