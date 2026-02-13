Dierks Bentley just gave fans a taste of what his 2026 tour could look like. In announcing the Off the Map Tour he also shared a video of him singing "Free and Easy" with Ricky Skaggs.

The updated version leans heavily into bluegrass, offering a lively reinvention of a song country fans have loved for nearly two decades. If this performance is any indication of what Bentley has planned for the road this year, fans are in for a lot of fun.

The Off the Map Tour begins June 12 in Rogers, Ark.

Tickets go on sale next Friday (Feb. 20).

Kaitlin Butts and Cole Goodwin are among the other opening acts.

The 11 dates seen below will work around Bentley's shows with Luke Combs. That begins on March 21 with dates into June.

Bentley's tour press release stops short of promising a formal on-stage collaboration between Bentley and any of his opening acts, but he's known to reinvent old songs and bring guests up to sing with him.

His last studio album was Broken Branches, released in 2025. That included the radio hit "She Hates Me" as well as songs with John Anderson, Stephen Wilson Jr. and Miranda Lambert.

Dierks Bentley Off the Map Tour Dates

June 12 — Rogers, Ark.

June 13 — Kansas City, Mo.

June 25 — Bonner, Mont.

June 26 — Airway Heights, Wash.

July 27 — TBA

July 2 — Colorado Springs, Colo.

July 9 — Gilford, N.H.

July 10 — Bridgeport, Ct.

July 11 — Canandaigua, N.Y.

July 16 — Wilmington, N.C.

July 17 — Charleston, S.C.

July 18 — St. Augustine, Fla.