This weekend marks the 11th annual Luke Bryan Crash My Playa event — a four-day beachside country music event in Riviera Cancún, Mexico, at the Moon Palace Resort.

Ahead of his own performance at the legendary four-day event, Dierks Bentley took a moment to poke fun at Bryan's lineup this year — most specifically, how the artists are listed on the event's flyer.

Bentley was talking to SirusXM's The Highway with Bryan sitting next to him when he was asked to name the headliners at the event.

He hilariously said, "Well, if you look at the ad, you would think there's just one [headliner]." You can hear Bryan in the background saying, "Ohhhhh Godddddd."

Bentley continued jabbing at his buddy, saying, "It's just Luke Bryan's name in really big letters."

Bryan then weighed in, saying, "It's an eye test, to see if you have to go to the eye doctor."

Bentley says of the poster, "Its a big L, U, K, E then B R Y — by the way, who spells their name like that? — A, N. Then you go down the next row and you gotta adjust the peepers a little bit, then you see myself and Riley Green."

"I feel bad for Dustin Lynch, you gotta have 20/10 vision ... to see his name on there is tough. Tucker Wetmore is down there a little bit too, I'm surprised, you need a magnifying glass for those guys."

While Bentley was ribbing his buddy, Bryan, Luke took it in stride, and you can totally see how these two guys have been friends for decades.

Have Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley Ever Recorded a Song Together?

Surprisingly, they have not. The two have toured together and done a lot of events with one another, but they have never recorded or released a song together.

