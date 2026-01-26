Carrie Underwood last embarked on a full-scale tour in 2023 with her Denim & Rhinestones Tour, which ran from October 15, 2022, through March 17, 2023, across the United States.

Since wrapping that tour, the “Southbound” singer has not returned to the road for another full-blown tour.

Why Does Carrie Underwood Not Tour Anymore?

It appears Underwood’s schedule is filled with other priorities. Between her role on American Idol and her life as a mom, wife, philanthropist, radio host, author and entrepreneur, touring extensively across the country may no longer fit into her current routine.

On the business side, her fitness app, Fit52, launched in 2020 and has continued to operate successfully since then.

Underwood is also the voice of NFL Sunday Night Football and the founder of the C.A.T.S. Foundation, which supports her hometown community through education, animal welfare and local services.

Is Carrie Underwood Touring in 2026?

No. Carrie Underwood shut down fans’ hopes of a 2026 tour with just one word during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! while promoting the upcoming season of American Idol.

Underwood and her fellow American Idol judges, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, were nearing the end of their interview when Kimmel casually asked the trio about their tour plans for 2026.

After wrapping up the Denim & Rhinestones Tour in early 2023, she shifted to a lighter schedule that included select standalone concerts, festival appearances, and an extended Las Vegas residency.

By anchoring herself in Las Vegas, Underwood proved she doesn't necessarily need to take her shows on the road. Her popularity is strong enough that fans are willing to travel to see her — instead of the other way around.

