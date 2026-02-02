Ella Langley is wasting no time updating fans on her travel plans for 2026! Her The Dandelion Tour is coming his year, and it serves as support for her recently-announced sophomore album Dandelion.

Is Ella Langley Touring in 2026?

Yes. The "Choosin' Texas" singer will spend her summer out on the road with 16 tour dates scattered across the nation.

The Next Chapter: Ella Langley Announces Sophomore Album Dandelion

The Dandelion Tour will kick off on May 7 in Toledo, Ohio, and take her to states such as Florida, Virginia, North Carolina and more. And for those wondering, yes, she has chosen Texas. In fact, she has three shows scheduled in the Lone Star State.

Kameron Marlowe, Dylan Marlowe, Kaitlin Butts, Gabriella Rose and Laci Kaye Booth will be popping in on various dates.

Is Ella Langley Releasing a New Album in 2026?

After experiencing so much success with her debut full-length project Hungover, Langley will look to build on that with her follow-up Dandelion.

"This next record, to me, has so much growth in it," she says in a video announcing the project. "I feel the most myself that I've ever felt."

Langley released the title track "Dandelion" on Friday (Jan. 31). Dandelion will arrive in full on April 10.

Ella Langley's The Dandelion Tour Dates

May 7 - Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center

May 8 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Chaifetz Arena

May 14 - Estero, Fla. @ Hertz Arena

May 15 - Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena

June 18 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Zoo Amphitheatre

June 19 - Independence, Mo. @ Cable Dahmer Arena

June 25 - Salem, Va. @ Salem Civic Center

June 26 - Wilmington, N.C, @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

July 23 - Pikeville, Kent. @ Appalachia Wireless Arena

July 24 - Cary, N.C. @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre

July 25 - North Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Coliseum

July 30 - Gilford, N.H. @ Banknh Pavilion

July 31 - Canandaigua, N.Y.@ CMAC

Aug. 13 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

Aug. 14 - Corpus Christi, Texas @ Hilliard Center

Aug. 15 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena