Ella Langley Announces The Dandelion Tour and Yes, She Choose Plenty of Texas Dates
Ella Langley is wasting no time updating fans on her travel plans for 2026! Her The Dandelion Tour is coming his year, and it serves as support for her recently-announced sophomore album Dandelion.
Is Ella Langley Touring in 2026?
Yes. The "Choosin' Texas" singer will spend her summer out on the road with 16 tour dates scattered across the nation.
The Next Chapter: Ella Langley Announces Sophomore Album Dandelion
The Dandelion Tour will kick off on May 7 in Toledo, Ohio, and take her to states such as Florida, Virginia, North Carolina and more. And for those wondering, yes, she has chosen Texas. In fact, she has three shows scheduled in the Lone Star State.
Kameron Marlowe, Dylan Marlowe, Kaitlin Butts, Gabriella Rose and Laci Kaye Booth will be popping in on various dates.
Is Ella Langley Releasing a New Album in 2026?
After experiencing so much success with her debut full-length project Hungover, Langley will look to build on that with her follow-up Dandelion.
"This next record, to me, has so much growth in it," she says in a video announcing the project. "I feel the most myself that I've ever felt."
Langley released the title track "Dandelion" on Friday (Jan. 31). Dandelion will arrive in full on April 10.
Ella Langley's The Dandelion Tour Dates
May 7 - Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center
May 8 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Chaifetz Arena
May 14 - Estero, Fla. @ Hertz Arena
May 15 - Savannah, Ga. @ Enmarket Arena
June 18 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Zoo Amphitheatre
June 19 - Independence, Mo. @ Cable Dahmer Arena
June 25 - Salem, Va. @ Salem Civic Center
June 26 - Wilmington, N.C, @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
July 23 - Pikeville, Kent. @ Appalachia Wireless Arena
July 24 - Cary, N.C. @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre
July 25 - North Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Coliseum
July 30 - Gilford, N.H. @ Banknh Pavilion
July 31 - Canandaigua, N.Y.@ CMAC
Aug. 13 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Center
Aug. 14 - Corpus Christi, Texas @ Hilliard Center
Aug. 15 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
