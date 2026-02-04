Carrie Underwood knows what it feels like to be overwhelmed — and on the latest episode of American Idol, one contestant’s story hit home in a big way.

The country superstar was moved to tears during Monday night’s (Feb. 2) episode of the long-running singing competition, after hearing an original song called “String Cheese” from Season 24 hopeful Hannah Harper.

Harper, a mother of three, shared the story behind the song: a simple but powerful moment during a hard day at home with her kids.

That honesty struck a chord with Underwood, who’s been open about the challenges of balancing career and motherhood.

Hannah Harper Left an Impression on Carrie

“That’s about the most relatable song I think I’ve ever heard,” Underwood told the aspiring singer, through tears. “You might be my favorite person that’s walked through those doors.”

ABC / 'American Idol' ABC / 'American Idol' loading...

The judges — Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan — were clearly moved, sending Harper through to the next round. But it was the Idol alum’s response that stood out most.

“You’re one that I’m going to think about when we leave here,” she added. “I’m going to be rooting for you. I loved everything about everything you just did.”

A Song Born in Chaos — and Grace

Harper explained that the lyrics to “String Cheese” came after a moment of pure emotional overload at home.

She’d been sitting on the couch, exhausted and overwhelmed, when one of her children — unaware of her emotional state — just wanted help opening a snack.

“Everybody wants to touch you,” she told the judges. “I didn’t want to be touched. I was just having a pity party, praying that the Lord would calm my spirit.”

Her son kept asking, “Mom, open this. Mom, open my cheese,” she recalled. “I’m like, ‘Leave me alone with the dadgum cheese.’” But when she finally opened it, something shifted.

Read More: Why Carrie Underwood Chose Home Over Touring in 2026

“I realized that God had put me in that place,” Harper said. “That where I was in my house was the biggest ministry that I could ever have.”

Carrie’s Own Experience as a Working Mom

Underwood — who shares two sons, Isaiah and Jacob, with husband Mike Fisher — knows all about the emotional weight of being a mother on the road.

In a previous interview with Redbook, she admitted how hard it was to accept help. “Accepting help is hard for me, but I’m learning,” she said. “Sometimes I feel guilty that this is my son’s life... It’s not all glamorous.”

That sense of mom guilt — and the emotional tug-of-war between being everything to everyone — is what made Harper’s moment land so deeply.

The Idol hopeful walked out with a golden ticket — and left something heavier behind.