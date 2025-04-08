Carrie Underwood Didn’t Tell the Truth + Luke Bryan Called Her on It [Watch]
Carrie Underwood made a claim on American Idol recently, and her fellow judge Luke Bryan immediately called her on it.
Seated at the judges' table next to Bryan, the "Southbound" singer swears up and down that she's not a crier — that she rarely gets emotional.
"It's okay to cry, for the record. I'm not a crier," Underwood insists in a video posted to Idol's official Instagram page.
The video cuts to a closeup of Bryan's face, in a sort of disbelief at what Underwood has just said. He knows that he and the Idol producers have some ammunition on deck.
The first clip they show is Underwood with a solitary tear rolling down her left cheek as a contestant is auditioning.
The clips that follow are all of the Grammy-winning singer in different episodes, crying over various scenarios.
Toward the end of the montage, as a contestant finishes her audition, Bryan asks Underwood for her opinion, but she's crying too much to respond.
"Should I go to Lionel?" Bryan asks.
It turns out Underwood very much is a crier.
After Underwood is handed some tissues and wipes her tears, Bryan asks, "you okay over there?" He reaches out to embrace her and help her through it.
Underwood laughs and replies, "No, I'm not."
The end of the video shows Bryan leaning back in his chair as he says, "Cryin's okay."
Underwood co-signs the sentiment, adding, "It's okay to cry."
