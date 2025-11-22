Carrie Underwood just saved parents everywhere by finding the cure to the dreaded "6 7." Even just typing those numbers elicits a cringe.

Kids all over this nation — and probably beyond — have been infatuated with these two numbers for far too long. It's almost as bad as the "waaaaassssss upppppp" from the '90s.

Everywhere you turn, you hear six seven, six seven, sixxxxx sevvvvvvennnn.

Where Did 6 7 Come From?

There have been many speculations as to where this 6 7 phenomenon came from. Most are under the school of thought that it originated from Skrilla's 2025 song "Doot Doot (6 7)." The rapper says the numbers twice in the lyrics.

Others believe there is a basketball connection with NBA player LaMelo Ball, who is six foot, seven inches tall. This could have led to the viral video of a kid at a basketball game shouting "6 7" from the stands. It's these videos that have added the juggling hand motions to the phrase.

How to Stop Your Kids From Saying 6 7

Thankfully, Underwood has come to the rescue. As a mom of two boys — Isaiah, 10 and Jacob, 6 — it's likely she has heard the number shouted in her house numerous times. We're betting she's a little tired of the fad, too.

Her solution is to combat the numbers with a catchy song. It's fitting given her passion for music. In a video promoting the new season of American Idol, she reveals her master plan.

While discussing the craze with a contestant, she offers up the idea of using the Tommy Tutone song "867-5309/Jenny" to quiet the children.

"Here's how we stop that, Uzziah," she says, pointing at the Idol hopeful. "I have the cure. Every time the kids say '6 7,' we have to immediately say '5-3-0-9."

"And if we all band together and do that it will stop," she says, pounding her fist on the judges table. "It's gonna take all of us."

Season 24 of American Idol premieres Jan. 26 on ABC.