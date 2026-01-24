American Idol returns Monday (Jan. 26) on ABC, with Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie all back at the judges’ table.

To get ready, we’re throwing it back to a fun moment from last season — when Bryan shared a little of what he’d learned about Underwood behind the scenes.

Spoiler: She's just as much of a pro off-camera as she is on it.

The "Play It Again" singer was a guest on Taste of Country Nights last year when he opened up about what it was like getting to know Underwood on a more personal level while working together on Idol.

He even let fans in on a few behind-the-scenes details — including her family life and how she handles the spotlight: "I really enjoyed getting to know Carrie as a wife and a mother and who she is."

"I really appreciate her as a human being and an artist and a mother.... she's just a pro in music and in life," Bryan continued. "We had a great time getting to work with each other on Idol."

It turns out that he also got to know her husband, former NHL player Mike Fisher.

"Me and [my wife] Caroline and Mike and Carrie, you know, we're not having cookouts or anything," Bryan said, "... but me and Mike, we actually get to fish and golf and do some hunting together."

One thing about Underwood that really stood out? How private she is — especially compared to Luke himself.

"What I'm not really good at, Carrie is," he said. "Carrie is really good at being private in a lot of ways. I'm not. I mean, I kinda throw it out all out there for the world."

Have Luke Bryan + Carrie Underwood Ever Collaborated on a Song?

Not on a studio-recorded duet, but the two have sung together on American Idol.

They’ve also teamed up a few times on stage, including when Underwood joined Bryan at one of his shows to perform one of his songs together.

How Long Have Carrie Underwood + Mike Fisher Been Together?

They met in 2008, got engaged a year later, and married in 2010 — a fast courtship that made it clear they’d found their forever love.

New episodes of 'American Idol' will air live on Mondays and stream the next day on Hulu.

