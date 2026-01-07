American Idol will return to television later this month, and ahead of the new season, Luke Bryan called out Carrie Underwood's standout work ethic and professionalism behind the scenes.

Bryan was a guest with Cody Alan on SiriusXM The Highway where he dove into some behind-the-scenes facts from Idol that the average person wouldn't know.

The “Down to One” singer gushed about Underwood, saying, “Well, you know, the thing you learn about Carrie Underwood is that she is the most on-time person you have ever met.”

What Did Luke Bryan Say About Carrie Underwood?

Bryan continued, “I’m talking about punctual, dialed in, professional. I mean, one minute early — like Bill Belichick taught her how to show up on time.”

He went on to explain, “I’m in my dressing room and I’m feeling pretty good. Then I look up at the monitor to see who’s already in the chair. Let’s say it’s 9:03 — and there’s Carrie, ready to go, just sitting there looking at her nails.”

When Does American Idol Start?

American Idol Season 24 kicks off in 2026, premiering Monday, Jan. 26, on ABC. Episodes will also be available to stream on Hulu.

Back in August, I also spoke with Bryan about Underwood’s role on Idol. At the time, he said he was still getting to know her, but noted that he was already close friends with her husband, Mike Fisher.

"Me and [my wife] Caroline and Mike and Carrie, you know, we're not having cookouts or anything," he says, "... but me and Mike, we actually get to fish and golf and do some hunting together."

