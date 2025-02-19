Blake Shelton Still Has a Big One on His Hunting + Fishing Bucket List

Blake Shelton may spend a lot of his time in glitzy, glamorous Hollywood — he and wife Gwen Stefani have a home there, since they both do television — but he's almost always thinking about what he'll do when he gets back to his ranch in Oklahoma.

More often than not, that means he's thinking about hunting. And fishing. Or both.

"I've never caught a shark. That would be cool," Shelton tells Hook & Barrel in a new cover interview for the magazine.

He's not fishing for shark in Oklahoma, of course, but he has a group of buddies he'll travel with when he's looking to bag animal trophies. Some of those friends are famous — NASCAR's Clint Bowyer, or country music's Craig Morgan — but his favorites to hunt with are the cousins he grew up with.

"I looked up to those guys, and they all deer hunted," Shelton says, thinking back to his childhood in Ada, Okla.

"(Deer hunting) just had me, man, I was so into it," he adds. "The thought that these things were out there, and you could see their tracks every once in a while, but you never actually saw a deer. So, I became obsessed with deer hunting."

He was able to shoot his first deer when he was 16.

"There’s a love to the mystery of not knowing what’s out there, not knowing what fish might be under that log," Shelton says to Hook & Barrel. "If I don’t know what’s there, it could be the next world record!"

He insists he tries not to use depth finders or scopes, because the thrill for him is the unknown. He's far from a professional at this game, and he kinda likes it that way. It's just a hobby for him.

"I’m never gonna dominate the hunting and fishing world, and 99.9 percent of the time I’m gonna lose. I’m gonna fail," Shelton says. "And that’s what keeps me hooked."

In addition to wrangling a shark, the country star says he still has his eyes on shooting a prize mountain goat someday. As for who he'll always want to have beside him? He says: "I better say Gwen Stefani."

Smart man.