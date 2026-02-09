Carrie Underwood isn't afraid to poke fun at herself!

The country singer noticed something about a contestant on American Idol that brought up memories about the time her knees became an internet sensation.

Carrie Underwood Shows Off Her Baby Knees

The moment happened on a recent episode of the reality singing competition series. After a contestant left the set, Underwood said she couldn't help but notice that person's "baby knees."

Grab a Tissue: Carrie Underwood Tears Up When an Idol Contestant Sings About String Cheese

"Her what?" fellow judge Luke Bryan asks with a puzzled look on his face.

"Baby knees," Underwood says with authority. "When you have, like, a face in your knees.

Fans Spot Prince George's Face on Carrie Underwood's Knees

After explaining what "baby knees" are, she recounted the story about how her knees became internet famous.

In 2016, her knees became a meme. It was just three years after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Catherine, had their first child, George. Someone pointed out that it looked like George's face was superimposed on Underwood's kneecaps and the internet did what the internet does best.

They ran with it.

Family First: Carrie Underwood Will Not Be Touring In 2026

Even Underwood herself had to laugh at the moment, agreeing that the shape of her knees did bear a resemblance to the royal child. She shared a photo on social media so fans could get a closeup view.

Do Knees Really Look Like Faces?

It sounds strange, but finding famous faces in other things is not that uncommon. Similar to seeing Abe Lincoln's face in a potato chip, people sometimes see faces in the knees of others.

In fact, Buzzfeed has an entire list with side-by-side photos. Some famous faces that has been spotted include James Corden, Channing Tatum and John Travolta. It will definitely make you look twice the next time you look at yourself in the mirror.

American Idol airs Mondays at 8PM ET on ABC.