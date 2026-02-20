An American Idol alum who once gushed about his love for his wife during his time on the show is now accused of killing her.

Caleb Flynn, a 39-year-old former music pastor, was arrested Thursday evening (Feb. 19) in connection with the death of his wife, 37-year-old Ashley Flynn, in Ohio.

How Was Caleb Flynn's Wife Found Dead After Reported Break-In?

Authorities discovered Ashley’s body around 2:30 AM on Monday (Feb. 16) after responding to reports of a burglary at the couple’s home in Tipp City, just north of Dayton.

Dispatch logs obtained by WHIO TV captured the moment officers were sent to the address.

READ MORE: Carrie Underwood’s ‘Before He Cheats’ — Of All Songs — Was Playing During Sherrone Moore’s Arrest

“Someone broke into the RP’s house, unknown if they are still there. Garage door is open,” a dispatcher said.

Ashley was pronounced dead at the scene, Tipp City Police Chief Greg Adkins told reporters. He confirmed there were signs of forced entry at the property and that Ashley had been shot twice.

When Was Caleb Flynn Arrested?

Caleb was arrested three days later — the same day the couple’s church, Christian Life Center, announced plans for a celebration of life service for Ashley.

The church’s pastor, Jordan Paul Hansen, confirmed on Facebook that the service would be held at 4 PM on Sunday (Feb. 22).

Police Chief Adkins said the investigation remains ongoing.

“The family and community deserve a thorough, professional, and compassionate investigation into this very sensitive matter,” Adkins said.

“As a result of the investigation, probable cause existed to charge Caleb Flynn with the murder of his wife. Due to the ongoing nature of this case, specific investigative details will not be released at this time.”

READ MORE: ‘American Idol’ Exec Robin Kaye and Husband Thomas DeLuca’s Cause of Death Revealed

Caleb has been charged with one count of murder, two counts of felonious assault and two counts of tampering with evidence, according to Adkins.

The FBI has been asked to assist in the investigation, as Tipp City police do not frequently handle major homicide cases.

Wha Did Caleb Flynn Say About His Wife on American Idol?

During his appearance on Season 12 of American Idol, Caleb spoke openly about his faith and his love for Ashley: “I absolutely love the Lord. I love my wife more than anything. She is very, very pretty... I love her.”

He also compared Ashley to then-Idol winner Carrie Underwood.

“She’s just absolutely incredible. Love her attitude and just her passion for what she does,” he said. “And, I promise you, if my wife dyed her hair blonde, she would look just like her.”

Now, the former contestant faces multiple felony charges as the investigation into Ashley’s death continues.