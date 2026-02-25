Former &#8216;Married&#8230;With Children&#8217; Star Reveals She&#8217;s Now Bedridden Due to MS

Christina Applegate's battle with Multiple sclerosis (MS) has gotten tougher. The actor revealed to People on Feb. 24 that she is now basically fully bedridden now due to the illness.

Applegate says that often, she only leaves her bed to take her teenage daughter Sadie to school.

Even though the pain is excruciating, she battles it each and every weekday because she loves her daughter and it is time that she looks forward to spending with her.

"I want to take her; it’s my favorite thing to do," Applegate explains. "It’s the only time we have together by ourselves. I tell myself, ‘Just get her there safely and get home so you can get back into bed.’ And that’s what I do."

When Was Christina Applegate Diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis?

Applegate was diagnosed with MS in 2021. Since her diagnosis, she has continued to advocate for disability rights, as well as raise awareness about MS.

She has only taken one role since her diagnosis, and that was to complete what she had already started: Her role as Jen Harding in Season 3 of Dead to Me, released in Nov. 2022 on Netflix.

This is her most recent completed on-screen role. Applegate said filming was grueling due to pain and mobility challenges and that was likely her last acting role that she will take.

