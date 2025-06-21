These 13 Country Singers Are Living With Serious Chronic Illness

Carly Pearce, Mark Chesnutt and Colt Ford all made headlines in 2024 for major medical issues, but they are not the only country singers who are living with serious illness.

In fact, living with serious chronic illness is just a fact of life for a number of country stars.

Which Country Stars Are Living With Chronic illness?

Willie Nelson lives with serious chronic illness, but he doesn't let that hold him back.

The Country Music Hall of Famer still tours and releases new music every year, as part of a schedule that would be difficult for a much younger artist.

Alan Jackson has been living with a serious illness for a decade, and Shania Twain, Clay Walker and more also lead busy, active lifestyles and sustain active careers while privately managing various ongoing maladies.

Take a look at which country singers are living with serious chronic illnesses by scrolling through the pictures below:

