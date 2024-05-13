Remember Alan Jackson’s Not-So-Subtle ACM Awards Protest?
Alan Jackson has made several statements at the CMA Awards, including a performance of "Choices" when he was supposed to sing "Pop a Top" in 1999. However, his 1994 performance of "Gone Country" might be one of the funniest moments in ACM Awards history, and most people probably missed the reason.
The story goes that Jackson was asked to play a pre-recorded version of his hit, and he didn't like it. He may have felt it was lying to fans and viewers, so he told his drummer to play with no sticks. Watch as Bruce Rutherford swings his arms like a madman while holding nothing but the tips of his fingers. The cymbals never move, yet fans hear every crash.
To watch Jackson’s other protest, check out the video below. He’s a man who has always stood up for his values, and that’s one of the many reasons fans love him.
The 2024 ACM Awards will take place at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, and stream live on Prime Video on Thursday, May 16, at 8PM ET/ 7PM CT/ 5PM PT. For more information, visit the ACM's website.
