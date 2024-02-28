The 1990s were all about great country music and moral-wielding sitcoms. It's no wonder the two collided when Alan Jackson made a guest appearance on the popular show Home Improvement.

The country crooner was featured on Season 5, Ep. 18, "When Harry Kept Dolores," which aired on Feb. 20, 1996. Jackson played himself as a guest on the fictional show Tool Time hosted by Tim Taylor (Tim Allen).

In the episode, Taylor and his co-host Al Borland (Richard Karn) showcase a custom 1950 Mercury before bringing out the owner of the car, who just so happens to be Jackson.

The country icon then treats the audience to a performance of his 1993 hit "Mercury Blues."

Who Guest-Starred on Home Improvement?

Home Improvement featured several big names during its eight-season run. Celebrities like Dave Chappelle, Jay Leno, Drew Carey and Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg are just a few of the Hollywood standouts. In addition, athletes like Isiah Thomas, John Elway, George Foreman and Evander Holyfield made appearances.

Former President Jimmy Carter was also a guest in a Season 3 episode titled "The Eve of Construction."

What Is Alan Jackson Doing in 2024?

Since revealing his Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease diagnosis in 2021, Jackson has hasn't been in the spotlight often. However, he was on hand to pay tribute to the late Jimmy Buffett at the 2023 CMA Awards in a performance with Zac Brown Band, Kenny Chesney, and Mac McAnally.

Jackson appears to be enjoying time with his growing family. His daughter Mattie Jackson Smith revealed she is having a baby in 2024.

"Blessings are overflowing in our growing family!" the singer wrote on social media. "Denise and I are thrilled for our second grandson to arrive in June! We're so happy for proud parents Mattie and Connor Smith and can't wait to meet the next addition to our family."

See the Cast of 'Home Improvement' Then vs. Now