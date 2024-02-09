Alan Jackson's oldest daughter Mattie Jackson Smith revealed that she's having a baby in 2024.

The author and podcast host announced her pregnancy on social media with a carousel of photos of her, husband Connor Smith, their dog and an ultrasound.

"We are absolutely thrilled to share Baby Boy Smith coming this June!" she writes.

Mattie Jackson (33) is Alan Jackson's oldest of three daughters.

She married Connor Smith in Florida last May. This will be the couple's first child.

Mattie Jackson was previously married to Ben Selecman, who died in 2018.

Several country singers and celebrities congratulated Jackson Smith after she shared her news. "Congratulations sweet sister," writes Thomas Rhett's wife Lauren.

"OMG! Congratulations" shouts Lee Ann Womack.

Sadie Robertson also chimed in as nearly 10,000 fans showed support.

Alan Jackson and his wife Denise are grandparents to Jackson Bradshaw, born to their daughter Ali in December 2022. He's not yet reacted to his oldest daughter's news on social media.

"I feel like I said so many times last year that 2023 topped the charts with more joy and celebration and and redemption than any yet. Well, I have a feeling 2024 may give it a run for it’s money," Jackson Smith shares.

The first photo is of the couple holding their ultrasound, and the second is just her cradling her bump. A photo of them looking at each other follows before a large ultrasound picture.

Three more pictures — including one of their dog — round out the news post.

The Nashville native has been open about her journey since her late husband's accidental death in 2018. Her book Lemons on Friday describes her journey and how she relied on her faith to help her through.