Alan Jackson&#8217;s Daughter Mattie Reveals She&#8217;s Pregnant

Alan Jackson’s Daughter Mattie Reveals She’s Pregnant

Terry Wyatt, Getty Images

Alan Jackson's oldest daughter Mattie Jackson Smith revealed that she's having a baby in 2024.

The author and podcast host announced her pregnancy on social media with a carousel of photos of her, husband Connor Smith, their dog and an ultrasound.

"We are absolutely thrilled to share Baby Boy Smith coming this June!" she writes.

  • Mattie Jackson (33) is Alan Jackson's oldest of three daughters.
  • She married Connor Smith in Florida last May. This will be the couple's first child.
  • Mattie Jackson was previously married to Ben Selecman, who died in 2018.

Related: Inside Alan Jackson's 44-Year Love Story With Wife, Denise

Several country singers and celebrities congratulated Jackson Smith after she shared her news. "Congratulations sweet sister," writes Thomas Rhett's wife Lauren.

"OMG! Congratulations" shouts Lee Ann Womack.

Sadie Robertson also chimed in as nearly 10,000 fans showed support.

Alan Jackson and his wife Denise are grandparents to Jackson Bradshaw, born to their daughter Ali in December 2022. He's not yet reacted to his oldest daughter's news on social media.

"I feel like I said so many times last year that 2023 topped the charts with more joy and celebration and and redemption than any yet. Well, I have a feeling 2024 may give it a run for it’s money," Jackson Smith shares.

The first photo is of the couple holding their ultrasound, and the second is just her cradling her bump. A photo of them looking at each other follows before a large ultrasound picture.

Three more pictures — including one of their dog — round out the news post.

The Nashville native has been open about her journey since her late husband's accidental death in 2018. Her book Lemons on Friday describes her journey and how she relied on her faith to help her through.

PICTURES: See Inside Alan Jackson's Spectacular Hilltop Estate

After selling their spectacular Southern manor home in 2010, Alan Jackson and his wife moved to to what might be an even more impressive mansion, if that's even possible. Their 5-bedroom, 8-bathroom, 22,012-square-foot estate in the same Nashville suburb of Franklin features bedrooms that are all well-appointed suites, while the formal dining and living areas are finished off with splendid arched doorways, oversized windows and elaborate woodwork. The residence also includes a bar, a media room and multiple indoor and outdoor fireplaces. It sold for $19 million in March of 2021.

Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

Filed Under: Alan Jackson
Categories: Celebrity Baby News, Country Music News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Taste of Country