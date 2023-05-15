Alan Jackson’s Daughter Mattie Marries Connor Smith

Alan Jackson's daughter Mattie got married over the weekend. The country singer's oldest daughter got hitched to Connor Smith in Florida.

"Grateful is a gigantic understatement," Jackson shares on Instagram, promising a wedding picture drop soon. "Off to the islands with my husband!"

Photos of the wedding and reception are scarce on social media and Jackson's Instagram post isn't available for embed. She did share that the wedding took place at the Breakers, an upscale hotel in Palm Beach, Fla.

Jackson and Smith became engaged last September during a trip to celebrate his birthday.

She was previously married to Ben Selecman who died in 2018 after suffering a head injury in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Mattie Jackson detailed the story and her recovery in a book called Lemons On Friday.

While she's shared several photos of Smith, he does not appear to have a public social media profile and thus little is known about him. The couple enjoy playing golf and pickleball together. In a Valentine's Day 2023 post she also describes him as: "Biggest blessing. Best friend. Future hubs. Also music blaster, booty slapper, dream cheerer, tear wiper, goofy dancer, car washer, wine sharer, excessively large fire maker, hand holder ..."

The country singer wrote a song called "You'll Always Be My Baby" for his three daughters' weddings. That includes Alexandra "Ali" Jane Jackson and little sister Dani Grace Jackson.

In December, Ali and her husband gave birth to a baby boy named Jack. That is Jackson and his wife Denise's only grandchild.

