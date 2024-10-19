The Happiest Marriages in Country Music
Country music certainly has more than its fair share of songs about heartbreak and cheating, but that doesn't mean that country stars can't engage in long, happy marriages outside of their careers.
While country's shortest and most contentious marriages tend to attract a lot of coverage, there are actually quite a few happy, very long-term marriages in country music.
Some of the happiest country music marriages are between fellow artists, including Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Little Big Town singers Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook and more.
That said, quite a few of country music's happiest and longest-lasting marriages feature a spouse who, though mostly unknown to the fans, is actually the secret power behind the throne, so to speak. Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren, are a good example of that.
Some of the country couples in the list below have been married just a few years, and some have been together for decades. But all of the marriages have one thing in common: they seem to be blissfully happy unions.
Read on to discover the happiest marriages in country music, and keep scrolling the pictures to see country music's shortest and most contentious marriages.
