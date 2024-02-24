You know what they say about aging: It's better than the alternative.

Some of the all-time greatest country legends have written songs on the topic of getting older. Willie Nelson and George Strait have each share a reflective take on becoming members of country music's older generation. George Jones wasn't quite so ready to age gracefully — in fact, he had a few choice words for anybody trying to push him toward retirement!

Not everyone who contributed a song to this list got the chance to grow old. Toby Keith lent his songwriting pen to the topic of aging on more than one occasion — it was pretty tough to choose just one of his songs for this list! — but he died at 62 years old early in 2024, following a bout with stomach cancer.

Still, most of the artists on this list have some personal experience with the topic they're singing about — and a few turned to an older generation for advice on how to make the most of their time here on Earth.

Flip through the gallery below to see the greatest country songs about getting older, ranked in order.