The CMA Awards took a moment to honor the late Jimmy Buffett on Wednesday (Nov. 8). Kenny Chesney and Alan Jackson joined Zac Brown Band and Mac McAnally to perform a medley of Buffett's hits.

Chesney began the performance, seated on a stool and playing an acoustic guitar as he started singing "Mother Ocean." McAnally joined in shortly after, singing a sweet harmony part over Chesney's lead vocal. McAnally also sang lead on another verse, saying in an aside, "Jimmy made a whole lot of friends."

Brown and Jackson took the stage next for a joint performance of "Margaritaville" that turned into a singalong, with the audience belting out the lyrics and raising their drinks as pictures from Buffett's life and career flashed on the screen behind the performers.

It was a walk down memory lane for everyone in the venue, but it was particularly personal for each of the artists who had worked with Buffett in the past. The Margaritaville mogul died on Sept. 2, 2023, at the age of 76. Buffett battled skin cancer for four years before it turned into lymphoma.

The 57th annual CMA Awards — hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning — took place on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. The star-studded event aired on ABC and is available for streaming on Hulu.

