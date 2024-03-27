Remember Which Kenny Chesney Hit Tim McGraw Cut First?

Kenny Chesney scored one of the biggest hits of his career with a song that his good friend Tim McGraw had already cut before deciding not to release it.

Chesney reached No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart on March 27, 1999, with "How Forever Feels," the first single from his Everywhere We Go album. Wendell Mobley and Tony Mullins wrote the song, which tells the story of a man who's had a great life, but still feels he's missing out on knowing what life would be like if he got to spend it with a long-term love.

"I've been around the block a time or two / Done almost everything a boy can do / I've done some livin', yeah I've had fun / But there is one thing that I haven't done / I want to know how forever feels," the chorus states.

Chesney told Billboard magazine that he wanted to cut the song initially because "it's the only love song I know of that has both Jimmy Buffett and Richard Petty in it," but he almost didn't get to. McGraw had already cut his own track of the song, but when he decided not to release his recording, it left the way open for Chesney to cut the song. It went on to be one of his biggest hits, but he says McGraw did not regret his decision to pass the song by.

"I'm glad you cut it. It just didn't work for me," McGraw told Chesney.

Chesney's version crossed over to score a No. 27 hit on the mainstream Billboard Hot 100 chart. The superstar still features the song in his live sets, more than 20 years after it scored him his second No. 1 hit.

PICTURES: See Inside Kenny Chesney's Spectacular $11.5 Million Tennessee Estate Kenny Chesney has sold his 4-bedroom, 9-bathroom, 12,599-square-foot hilltop estate in Tennessee for $11.5 million, and pictures show an opulent Mediterranean villa that is lavish even by the standards of other celebrity mansions. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

See Inside Tim McGraw + Faith Hill's Historic Southern Manor Home Tim McGraw and Faith Hill sold their historic Southern manor home outside of Nashville for $15 million. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

PICTURES: See Inside Tim McGraw + Faith Hill's Spectacular Beverly Hills Mansion Tim McGraw and Faith Hill sure know how to live the good life. In addition to their multiple lavish residences in the Nashville area, the superstar couple owned a spectacular mansion in a posh area of California that's like something out of a movie. Their 11,000-square-foot, 6-bedroom, 9-bathroom residence in the high-dollar area of Beverly Park South in Beverly Hills sold for $9.5 million in 2009. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

See Inside Tim McGraw + Faith Hill's Stunning Nashville Estate Faith Hill and Tim McGraw purchased a home in the historic upper-crust Belle Meade area of Nashville in 2004 that dated back to 1934. A listing described the 5-bedroom, 11-bathroom, 9,900-square-foot mansion as a "beautiful and private estate," boasting amenities including a modern gourmet kitchen that opens onto the family room, as well as separate nanny and guest quarters. There's also a home theater and a 4-car garage, and the pool house includes a full loft with an extra bedroom. They listed the house for sale in 2009, and It sold most recently in 2013 for $2,800,000. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker