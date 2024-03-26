Tim McGraw took us down memory lane recently to the time he nailed a trick shot with Dude Perfect using his guitar.

In a video posted to social media, the "One Bad Habit" singer reminisces on his day spent on a basketball court with the trick shot kings back in 2014. McGraw stands at the three-point line and uses his guitar to hit a basketball into the basket. Ty Toney tosses the ball in the air, and after it bounces off the ground, the country singer swings his guitar like a baseball bat, striking the ball with its body.

The guys erupt in cheers when the ball goes through the hoop.

"I remember that," he shares. "It took a few, but not as many as I thought it was going to take. I would guess — if I remember correctly — I think it was under 10 that it took to make that shot."

Who Is Dude Perfect?

Dude Perfect is a group of five college friends who love to take on challenging stunts. Tyler Toney, twins Cory and Coby Cotton, Garrett Hilbert and Cody Jones often compete against each other in these stunts, filming them and sharing the footage on the internet.

Since their inception in 2009, Dude Perfect's YouTube channel has grown to 60 million subscribers. Their video with McGraw has been viewed more than 7,400,000 times.

Tim McGraw's Love of Sports

McGraw is a big sports fan and has athlete's blood running through his veins. His father, Tug McGraw, played baseball for the Philadelphia Phillies and even won a World Series with the team in 1980.

The "Standing Room Only" hitmaker also played football in high school and is still pretty good with a ball in his hands. Last February — inspired by NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes — McGraw shared a video of himself hitting a few trick shots of his own.

