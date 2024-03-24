Fans who turned out to see Tim McGraw's Standing Room Only Tour stop in St. Louis, Mo. on Friday night (March 22) were in for a special treat: The country superstar brought rapper Nelly to the stage during his set.

They performed their 2004 duet "Over and Over," a song that originally came off of Nelly's Suit album. The song was a hit after its release, landing at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

McGraw and Nelly have had plenty of opportunities to play their song live together since they put it out two decades ago, and onstage in St. Louis, the pair acted like old friends. McGraw wrapped Nelly in a huge hug when the rapper joined him onstage, and the pair performed their song with their arms around each other. Press play on the video below to see fan-filmed footage of the big moment.

"Gonna replay this moment over and over again," McGraw wrote on social media after the fact, sharing a few photos of their time together onstage and backstage at the show. "Thanx [Nelly] for a big surprise in STL last night!!"

After "Over and Over" came out, Nelly's interest in the country genre continued. He's collaborated with several stars over the years, most famously with Florida Georgia Line: Their remixed version of the duo's "Cruise" was an even bigger hit than the already-stratospheric 2012 original.

In 2021, Nelly released Heartland, an album full of country collaborations. Darius Rucker, Kane Brown and Tyler Hubbard are just a few of the stars who contributed to that project.